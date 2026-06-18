 Tata Motors To Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 2.5% From July 1
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Tata Motors To Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 2.5% From July 1

Tata Motors will hike prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2.5% from July 1, 2026, marking its second increase in FY27. The company cited rising commodity and input costs. The revision follows an earlier 1.5% price hike in April across its CV portfolio

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Tata Motors To Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 2.5% From July 1

Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 2.5% across its commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, effective from July 1, 2026.

This marks the second price revision in the current financial year (FY27), as the company continues to pass on rising input costs to customers.

The company stated that the decision has been taken to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices and other production-related expenses.

The extent of the price hike will vary depending on the specific model and variant within its commercial vehicle range.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle lineup in India includes a wide range of products such as small commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicles, and buses.

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However, the company has not disclosed model-wise price changes under the revised structure.

This latest increase comes shortly after a previous round of price revisions in April 2026, when Tata Motors had raised CV prices by up to 1.5%.

That earlier hike was also attributed to higher commodity costs and inflationary pressures. The new revision is therefore higher in magnitude compared to the earlier adjustment.

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The current announcement is part of a broader trend in the automotive sector, where manufacturers are adjusting pricing structures to cope with sustained input cost pressures.

Tata Motors had also recently announced a separate price increase of up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle (PV) range, effective July 1.

That revision applies to both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting similar cost pressures across its overall automotive portfolio.

With both CV and PV segments seeing price adjustments within the same period, Tata Motors is aligning its pricing strategy to manage inflationary impacts while maintaining margin stability.

The company’s decision highlights ongoing challenges in commodity prices and supply chain costs that continue to influence the automotive industry.

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