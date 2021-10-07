Tata Motors, Titan shares hit new highs on stock market

Not just Titan, but another Tata Group firm, Tata Motors witnessed a sharp rally with the company's stock hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 367.65 in the early deals before correcting on Sensex, however, it maintained its strong upside.



At around 10.13 AM, on the BSE, Tata Motors was trading at Rs 364.65 per piece up Rs 28.65 or 8.5 percent making its market cap jump over Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Shares of Titan on Thursday jumped over 9 per cent, with its market valuation crossing Rs 2 lakh crore mark, after the company said it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter.

Titan was the major gainer at the opening bell. The stock shot up 8.97 percent at Rs 2,339.35 on the BSE. Among Nifty stocks, Titan surged 8.5 percent to Rs 2,331.

The stock zoomed 9.39 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,348.45 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.30 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,347.40.

Following the jump in its share price, the company's market capitalisation climbed to Rs 2,08,026.05 crore on BSE.

From the Tata group firms, Tata Consultancy Services was the first company to attain this milestone of reaching Rs 2 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its current market valuation is at Rs 14,19,973.35 crore.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:03 PM IST