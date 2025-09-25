 Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges

Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges

"We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course," Tata Motors said in a statement earlier this month. Tata Motors' subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), became a victim of a cyber attack, which affected the company's production capacity, leading to the fall of Tata Motors' shares.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors fell around 2.99 per cent in early trading on Thursday following reports that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its British subsidiary, could incur a potential uninsured loss of approximately €2 billion due to a cyberattack that disrupted production. The impact could surpass JLR’s total profit from the last fiscal year, said a report from The Financial Times.

JLR had not finalised a cyber insurance policy brokered by Lockton, potentially leaving the automaker uninsured for the attack, according to multiple media reports. The cyberattack, which occurred on September 2, has forced the company to repeatedly push back its production schedule. JLR announced it will extend factory closures until October 1 while addressing global IT issues and preparing for a phased restart of operations.

Read Also
Mumbai Gets First Large-Scale EV Charging Hub By Tata Power & Tata Motors On World EV Day
article-image

"We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course," Tata Motors said in a statement earlier this month. The company's three UK plants in Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton used to produce approximately 1,000 cars daily, with reports estimating losses of around £50 million per week due to the plants being shut down.

JLR is carrying out a forensic investigation into the cyberattack and has said that operations will restart gradually in a controlled manner During FY25, Jaguar Land Rover contributed 72 per cent to Tata Motors' total automotive revenue, higher than its contribution in FY24, indicating stronger growth at JLR compared to Tata’s domestic vehicle segment.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release
VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release
AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges
Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?

Meanwhile, in India, Tata Motors recorded approximately 10,000 car deliveries and over 25,000 enquiries on the first day of Navaratri, marking a strong start to the festive season. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares dipped Rs 300.90, a decline of 31.23 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss...

Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss...

Gold On The Multi-Commodity Exchange Of India Opens Slightly Lower, Investors Await US Federal...

Gold On The Multi-Commodity Exchange Of India Opens Slightly Lower, Investors Await US Federal...

Prices Slashed For Air Conditioners Up To ₹3,000, Boosting Demand & Enhancing Energy Efficiency

Prices Slashed For Air Conditioners Up To ₹3,000, Boosting Demand & Enhancing Energy Efficiency

H‑1B Visa Fee Hike For Foreign Workers To Reduce Operating Margins Of Indian IT Services Companies...

H‑1B Visa Fee Hike For Foreign Workers To Reduce Operating Margins Of Indian IT Services Companies...

Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry...

Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry...