Tata Motors launches electric SUV Concept Curvv

Tata Motors today showcased its Electric SUV Concept - Curvv. This Concept will introduce India to a unique, edgy and sporty coupe body style which in the past has only been prevalent in the high end luxury segment. Tata Curvv will be electric first SUV and will later get petrol and diesel engine options.

The price has not been revealed yet by the company.

The Concept Curvv in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart, according to a company press statement.

Key features

Silhouette coupled with its dynamic proportions, design differentiation and spacious interiors

The Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. Products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.

The Concept Curvv in its production version will provide customers with versatility of use.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra - Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. ecstatically said, “Our ongoing business turnaround is history in the making. From record sales to upping our market share game, the last fiscal has been nothing but magical for us. We not only emerged as the No. 1 SUV player with our array of products in our portfolio, we also continued to super charge our growth in the EV space with our highest-ever annual EV sales going up by 353 percent vs FY21.

“Our focus [with CURVV] here has been to enable customers with a product option that is the perfect amalgamation of modern functionality and design. We are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design. Furthermore, with the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers. With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:49 PM IST