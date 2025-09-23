 Auto Giants Kick Off Navratri With Record Sales, Tata Motors Delivers 10,000 Cars As GST Cut Drives Festive Demand
Tata Motors delivered 10,000 cars on the first day of Navratri 2025 after GST rate cuts, showing strong customer demand and positive impact on festive auto sales across India.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Tata Motors Starts Navratri with Strong Deliveries. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors had a great start to the festive season by delivering 10,000 cars on the first day of Navratri, September 22, 2025. The company also received about 25,000 enquiries from interested customers. This strong demand reflects the positive impact of the recent GST rate cut, which has made cars more affordable for buyers across India.

GST Rate Cut Brings Festive Cheer

The GST rate cut, which took effect across India recently, is being seen as a major factor behind the spike in automobile sales. On September 5, Tata Motors had announced that it would pass on the tax benefits to customers, reducing car prices. This has encouraged many people to make their purchases during the festive season.

Rivals Also See Strong Festive Demand

Tata Motors isn’t the only company seeing strong demand. Maruti Suzuki reported a record-breaking 80,000 enquiries and delivered around 30,000 cars on the first day of Navratri — its strongest start in 35 years. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motors registered bills for around 11,000 vehicles, the best it has done in the past five years during the same period.

To attract even more buyers, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced special discounts, especially targeted at two-wheeler owners, encouraging them to upgrade to cars.

Tata Motors Stock Sees Positive Movement

On Tuesday, Tata Motors shares were trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 707.80 around 10:05 AM. Over the past month, Tata Motors shares have grown by 2.2 percent, although they are still down 6.4 percent for the year.

Experts believe that the festive season will continue to drive demand, as carmakers offer attractive deals, discounts, and financing options to lure customers. The success of the Navratri sales is a good sign for the rest of the festival period, including Dussehra and Diwali.

