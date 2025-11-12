 Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On The NSE
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On The NSE

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On The NSE

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle arm began trading separately on October 14, marking a key milestone in the group's restructuring exercise. The company was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd following the split. Ahead of the debut, a special trading session was held on October 14 to determine the stock price post-demerger. Tata Motors' demerger took effect from October 1.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing with a premium of over 28 per cent on the NSE.The listing of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles business comes after the Tata Motors demerger was completed and the company was split into two independent listed entities.

Press Release

Press Release |

The stock of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles arm opened at Rs 335, up 28.48 per cent from its discovered price on the NSE.On the BSE, it listed at Rs 330.25, up 26.09 per cent.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,22,345.46 crore on the NSE.Tata Motors' demerger took effect from October 1.

In 2024, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its businesses into two separate entities.As part of the demerger, the commercial vehicles business and related investments were moved into one company, while the passenger vehicles (PV) business, including PV, electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, formed the other entity.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle arm began trading separately on October 14, marking a key milestone in the group's restructuring exercise. The company was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd following the split.Ahead of the debut, a special trading session was held on October 14 to determine the stock price post-demerger.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI Video Scandal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI Video Scandal
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director
Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO
Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video

On the operational front, Tata Motors reported a 10 per cent rise in total commercial vehicle sales at 37,530 units in October 2025, compared with 34,259 units a year earlier.Its domestic sales grew 7 per cent to 35,108 units, while international business surged 56 per cent to 2,422 units, the company said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600...

Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600...

Yatra Online Shares Hit 52-Week High After Strong Q2 Earnings, Net Profit Doubles On Robust Segment...

Yatra Online Shares Hit 52-Week High After Strong Q2 Earnings, Net Profit Doubles On Robust Segment...

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On...

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On...

Groww's Parent Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Makes Strong Market Debut, Listing With...

Groww's Parent Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Makes Strong Market Debut, Listing With...

'We Are Looking At The Solution Which Will Be Best & With A Long-Term View From The Government':...

'We Are Looking At The Solution Which Will Be Best & With A Long-Term View From The Government':...