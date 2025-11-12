Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' Shares Make Strong Market Debut, Listing With A Premium Of 28% On The NSE

File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing with a premium of over 28 per cent on the NSE.The listing of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles business comes after the Tata Motors demerger was completed and the company was split into two independent listed entities.

The stock of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles arm opened at Rs 335, up 28.48 per cent from its discovered price on the NSE.On the BSE, it listed at Rs 330.25, up 26.09 per cent.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,22,345.46 crore on the NSE.Tata Motors' demerger took effect from October 1.

In 2024, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its businesses into two separate entities.As part of the demerger, the commercial vehicles business and related investments were moved into one company, while the passenger vehicles (PV) business, including PV, electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, formed the other entity.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle arm began trading separately on October 14, marking a key milestone in the group's restructuring exercise. The company was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd following the split.Ahead of the debut, a special trading session was held on October 14 to determine the stock price post-demerger.

On the operational front, Tata Motors reported a 10 per cent rise in total commercial vehicle sales at 37,530 units in October 2025, compared with 34,259 units a year earlier.Its domestic sales grew 7 per cent to 35,108 units, while international business surged 56 per cent to 2,422 units, the company said.

