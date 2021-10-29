Tata Motors, BluSmart Mobility partner to expand all-electric fleet in Delhi-NCR

Tata Motor today signed an MOU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet multi-fold across Delhi NCR. The Company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 XPRES T EVs.

Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Electric Vehicles (Commercial), Tata Motors, said, “With the XPRES- T EV, Tata Motors has developed an electric sedan exclusively for the fleet customers. The XPRES-T EV comes with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream.”

Expanding their business with additional electric fleet, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said, “With our recent Series A funding of $25 million, we at BluSmart Mobility are well-capitalized and expanding steadily into the Delhi NCR market.“

Key features

The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The XPRES –T EV can be can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors crosses 1000 unit volumes in September 2021

With over 70 percent market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1,000 unit volumes in September 2021 and with a strong order book, the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future in the automobile industry is being recognized and appreciated by all customers.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:15 AM IST