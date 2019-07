Business Tata Motor global sales decline 5% in June Tata Motors Group said on Thursday its global wholesales in June including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 95,503, lower by 5% in the year-on period.

Rohit Suri (L), Vice President of Jaguar & Land Rover India, speaks as Matthew Beaven (R), Chief Designer of exteriors advanced design at Jaguar, looks on during a news conference at the launch of the new Jaguar F-Type in Mumbai on Monday.