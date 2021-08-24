Tata Institute of Social Sciences,Tata ClassEdge partner for teacher training workshops

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Tata ClassEdge (TCE) announced their Teacher Training Partnership. The initiation of the partnership is marked by three workshops planned during August 2021, one each on Mathematics, Interactive Science, and Understanding creative writing. These workshops mark the first phase in a series of workshops collectively planned on “Reflective Teaching with ICT”.

The modules are designed and developed by the faculty of the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE), Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Speaking at the online launch of the training partnership, Dr. Shalini Barat, Director of TISS congratulated the team from TISS and TCE for initiating this partnership to train teachers on innovative teaching with ICT. The CEO of Tata ClassEdge, Milind Shahane stressed the need for training teachers in the contemporary teaching methods and equipping them with the needed skillsets for blended teaching.

Referring to the various online teaching solutions provided by ClassEdge, he reaffirmed Tata ClassEdge’s commitment to provide “end to end” solutions to schools and teachers, besides training and empowering teachers through their training wing - ClassEdge Academy.

Prof. Padma Sarangapani, Chairperson of CETE highlighted the need for integrating ICT in teaching and enabling teachers to become self-reliant and achieving learning outcomes through technology integrated teaching. \

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:30 PM IST