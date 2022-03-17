Tata Housing launches mega city ‘Carnatica’ in North Bengaluru

With an aim to revamp the skyline of Bengaluru, Tata Housing – a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., has announced the launch of pre-engineered plots ‘Swaram’ , that will be located at the heart of an upcoming mega-city Carnatica.

Inspired by Carnatic music, the mega-development in North Bengaluru called Carnatica brings together everything within its plan harmoniously to create a city in sync, it said in a statement. The mega city includes a wide range of world-class amenities to encourage active, social and connected living, within the residential and commercial developments.

Located in Devanahalli, 15 mins away from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, the project has pre-engineered plots with wide roads and energy efficient street lighting. The mixed-use development will be built around three main themes: technology, sustainability, and social.

The goal would be to create a city where technology is in harmony with nature, where "smart" is in sync with sustainability, and social interaction is facilitated by structures such as parks and high-street retail. People will be encouraged to not only use smart devices but also to be social and live amongst nature which can help enhance the livability quotient, the company said.

Commenting on the launch Sanjay Dutt, CEO & MD, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said, “Carnatica is one of our biggest projects in Bengaluru that will redefine the millennial home buyer’s demand in the region. North Bengaluru has remained a hotbed of development, particularly after the expansion of KIAL in 2014. The launch of Swaram as the first phase of Carnatica will further augment the real estate value of North Bengaluru.”

Pramod Bisht, Senior Vice President & Business Head, South India, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, said, “Bengaluru has a large untapped millennial market that is driven by ROI oriented approach, especially in emerging markets such as North Bengaluru. The digital savvy generation is looking for branded properties that are purposefully created, with modern amenities that enable these home buyers to be in sync with everything. Health, wellness, and connected amenities is the prime aspect they are looking for, and with Swaram in Carnatica, we aim to elevate their lifestyle through a City in Sync approach”

"Carnatica, is inspired by Carnatic music from the state of Karnataka. Different notes in a symphony come together in unison to create a grander symphony; similarly, different structures, such as residential complexes, commercial spaces, parks, green spaces, clubhouses, and so on, will come together to create the city of Carnatica. Any real estate development begins with a valuable piece of land, just as Swaram is the base note/sound from which music begins. As a result, with Swaram in Carnatica, we hope to reshape the region's millennial demand dynamics,” said Sarthak Seth, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Realty and infrastructure limited, in a statement.

The 140-acre site will house residential complexes, commercial institutions, parks, green spaces, clubhouses, and other amenities. A central spine road will pass through the mega-development, connecting all of the city's major destinations with proposed high-street retail.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:23 PM IST