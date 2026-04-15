Tata Group To Double Presence In Uttar Pradesh As State Emerges Manufacturing Hub

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran | ANI

Lucknow: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the Group's presence in Uttar Pradesh is set to more than double in the coming years, with the state poised to emerge as a major manufacturing and export hub.

In a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chandrasekaran said the state is among the most promising industrial regions in the country, offering a conducive environment for investment, supported by improved infrastructure and policy backing.

He made the remarks at an event marking the rollout of the one-millionth bus from the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chandrasekaran said Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a key growth engine for India, driven by rapid infrastructure development, strong policy support and an investment-friendly climate.

He said the state's vast potential, expanding economic activity and large young workforce position it to play a leading role in the country's industrial, technological and social development in the coming years.

Highlighting future plans, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow represents a strong ecosystem developed over decades with suppliers, partners and the local community, reflecting the trust and partnership between the group and the state government.

He expressed confidence that after achieving the milestone of producing one million vehicles in 34 years, the plant could target production of two million vehicles within the next five years.

"The Indian economy is expected to be among the fastest-growing globally in the coming decades, and Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in this growth journey," he said.

Chandrasekaran also said the Tata Group is expanding its portfolio beyond conventional diesel vehicles to include CNG, electric and, in the future, hydrogen-powered vehicles, which could position Uttar Pradesh as a key manufacturing base for both domestic and global markets.

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Referring to the group's technology arm, Tata Consultancy Services, he said it currently employs around 20,000 professionals in Lucknow, Noida and Varanasi, and this number could rise to 40,000 over the next five years.

He added that the group is also expanding its presence in sectors such as power, defence, retail and hospitality, generating new employment opportunities.

Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group is also contributing to social development initiatives, including water conservation, skill development and artificial intelligence.

He highlighted ongoing efforts such as the rejuvenation of water sources in Mathura and the establishment of an AI technology centre of excellence in Gorakhpur.

Expressing gratitude to the state government, he said such growth has been possible due to its support and forward-looking policies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)