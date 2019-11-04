Tata Group not ruling out Air India bidding, reveals chairman N Chandrasekaran: Report

The Tata Group has said it will look at bidding for the Air India which has been put for sale by the government.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told the Times of India, "I will ask the team to evaluate it." He added that the decision should ideally be made by Vistara, rather than Tata Sons. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons. “I’m not going to run a third airline (in addition to Vistara and AirAsia). Unless we merge. There are issues. I will never say yes or no. I don’t know,” he further added.

In another to CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekaran hinted that the Tata Group would consider any opportunity to add value to their airline portfolio. He also added that Tata Group will “look at” the possibility investing in Air India when the expression of interest (EoI) for the national carrier's divestment is out. “Let the EoI come, let the terms come and then we will see it,” he told the news channel.

The government has in recent months indicated its willingness to exit Air India completely, as opposed to its earlier plan of retaining a minority 24%. It drew a blank in its earlier attempt last year to disinvest 76% in Air India.