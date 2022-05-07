Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran buys duplex for Rs 98 cr in Mumbai: Report

Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran and his family have purchased a luxury duplex home in Mumbai's Pedder Road. This is the first high amount personal transaction that he has made after becoming the Tata Group chairman for the second time in a row.

According to reports, Rs 98 crore duplex in a luxurious tower has been termed as a ‘high profile’ transaction by market observers, as per news reports.

Chandrasekharan and his family had been staying in the duplex on lease for the past five years. The house, which he has purchased now is spread over 6,000 square foot in two floors of the building.

“The Chandras were already residing here for some years on a monthly lease rental of Rs 20 lakh. Chandrasekaran moved into 33 South Condominium after he took over as chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017,” Times of India report said citing sources.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:00 PM IST