Tata communications recognised as leader for network services by Gartner Magic Quadrant

According to an exchange filing, Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has been recognised as a ‘Leader’ for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for ‘Completeness of Vision’ and ‘Ability to Execute’.

Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support shortterm interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases such as eCommerce and retail giants during annual or periodic ‘big’ sales days campaigns.

“We celebrate this recognition with our customers and thank them for their continued trust in us. This continued recognition, we believe, is a testimony of our commitment in ensuring their success,” said, Genius Wong, Executive Vice President - Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer. Further adding, “The next generation of networking will be immensely intent based for a highly immersive and personalised experience.

As organisations accelerate digital adoption, we remain focused to deliver smarter networks for delightful customer experiences.” According to Gartner, “Providers in the Leaders quadrant are performing well and maintaining a stable organization, with a clear vision of market direction. They deliver comprehensive portfolios of quality network services across the broadest geographies. They address the global networking needs of a broad range of enterprises in terms of size, geographic distribution and vertical industry. Leaders shape the direction of the market by extending their coverage, developing new classleading capabilities and commercial models, and deploying them at scale.”