Tata BlueScope Steel launches all-new pan-India campaign

Tata BlueScope Steel has launched a new campaign for its flagship retail brand DURASHINE® under the aegis of “VIP Waali Feeling” with a pan-India presence across mediums including television, print, OTT and digital platforms.

The protagonist in the campaign film (TVC) aims to further build the brand’s appeal with those who aspire to upgrade their lifestyle. The campaign aims to connect with millennials, a growing customer base that takes pride in owning a home built with best-in-class roofing solutions, reflecting their motivation for a better life rising above the ordinary. DURASHINE® roofing solutions not only promise better performance, superior aesthetics but also provide multiple options to choose from for a discerning customer.

Anoop Kumar Trivedi, MD – Tata BlueScope Steel said, ‘This campaign is a tribute to the years of research invested in capturing customer insights, enabling better roofing solutions, ever since we launched our first product in 2008. So far, the journey has been an exciting one, where we have grown in volumes and network, offering our customers most advanced roofing products and solutions that are sustainable and performance oriented.”

CR Kulkarni, VP Solutions Business shared his view, “This campaign offers customer delight by creating an aspirational value attached to the brand. People are quality conscious while building their homes. And it is more relevant now in times of unprecedented calamities where structural stability, sustainability, maintenance, and pleasant interiors play an important role. ”