Tata Advanced Systems Selects Ramco Aviation Software To Digitize New Defence MRO Facility For Indian Air Force

Bengaluru / Chennai: Tata Advanced Systems is strengthening the digital backbone of its new defence aviation maintenance facility by partnering with enterprise software provider Ramco Systems.

Ramco Systems will implement its aviation MRO platform at Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s new defence maintenance facility. The facility will focus on maintaining Lockheed Martin’s C130J Super Hercules aircraft used by the Indian Air Force. The deployment forms a key part of TASL’s plan to build a modern, technology-enabled maintenance ecosystem capable of supporting complex military aircraft operations. The software platform is expected to serve as the digital backbone for managing operational processes at the facility.

Ramco’s aviation software will cover multiple operational capabilities across TASL’s maintenance ecosystem. These include contract and quote management, maintenance planning, hangar and component maintenance, supply chain management, engineering and quality oversight, and customer billing. The platform also includes mobile applications, digital task cards, e-publications, and resource optimization tools. These features will allow personnel to access real-time operational data across the shopfloor and connected functions, helping streamline execution and improve workflow visibility.

The initiative aligns with TASL’s strategy to establish an end-to-end digital maintenance environment. The company aims to enable digital processing of customer work packages and operate a fully digital shopfloor supported by mobile applications and integrated OEM documentation systems. Ramco’s platform will integrate with TASL’s enterprise resource planning system, helping automate operational processes and standardize workflows. The digital foundation is designed to provide better transparency and coordination across maintenance activities.

With the new software implementation, TASL expects to improve operational efficiency and reduce turnaround times for aircraft maintenance activities. The unified system is designed to enhance visibility across operations while optimizing the use of manpower, materials, and equipment. The digital transformation initiative also aims to create a scalable foundation that can support future expansion of TASL’s maintenance capabilities and long-term growth in the defence aviation ecosystem.

The partnership marks a step toward building advanced digital infrastructure for India’s defence aviation maintenance sector while strengthening collaboration between aerospace and enterprise technology providers.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release issued by Ramco Systems Limited on March 10, 2026. No additional sources or independent reporting have been used in preparing this article.