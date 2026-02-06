Tamil Nadu Cabinet Clears 15 Industrial Projects Worth ₹34,237 Crore, Set To Generate 55,000 Jobs

File Image |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Thursday approved 15 industrial projects for a total investment of Rs 34,237 crore. Once implemented, the projects would ensure employment to 55,000 persons, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said, emerging from the 23rd Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.

"These investment proposals approved by the Cabinet will see the expansion of industrial projects in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts and other parts of the state. International footwear brand will also set its footprint," Rajaa told reporters.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.