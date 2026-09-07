Taman Safari Woos Indian Travellers, Indonesia Offers Wildlife Adventures Across Bali And Java

Taman Safari Indonesia is wooing Indian tourists with open-range safaris. |

Mumbai/Jakarta: Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) is inviting Indian travellers to explore wildlife experiences beyond the country’s usual sightseeing routes, offering open-range safaris, rare Asian animals and resort stays across Bali and Java.

The conservation group’s destinations collectively house more than 22,000 animals representing 673 species. Its attractions cater to families, couples, wildlife enthusiasts and photographers.

Indian arrivals continue to rise

Indian tourist arrivals in Indonesia increased about 17% to 710,207 in 2024 from 606,439 in 2023, before reaching 734,490 in 2025, according to Statistics Indonesia.

For 2026, Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism is targeting 750,000 to 820,000 Indian visitors. Direct flights connect Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru with Bali, alongside additional links to Jakarta.

Indian passport holders can obtain a 30-day visa on arrival, which can be extended once.

Wildlife attractions across Indonesia

Marine Safari Bali houses more than 10,000 fish across 300 species, along with marine mammals and Humboldt penguins. It also features Varuna, described as Indonesia’s first underwater theatre restaurant.

Taman Safari Bali houses 4,424 animals across 275 species. Visitors can experience safari journeys, night safaris and lion feeding, while the Mara River Safari Lodge offers 45 rooms.

Taman Safari Bogor, established in 1981, has more than 8,700 animals across 400 species, including giant pandas Cai Tao and Hu Chun.

Taman Safari Prigen is home to over 2,400 animals across 225 species and offers ATV rides, giraffe feeding and the 148-room Baobab Safari Resort.

Other attractions include Jakarta Aquarium & Safari, Solo Safari, Enchanting Valley and the beachfront Funtastic Beach Safari Batang.

Facilities for Indian guests

TSI said its parks offer vegetarian and Indian food, with Indian chefs at selected properties. Jain meals can be arranged in advance.

Private vehicle tours, multilingual guides and customised family packages are also available. TSI is working with Indian travel operators and event planners to develop safari circuits and multigenerational holiday packages.

Chief Marketing Officer Alexander Zulkarnain said the company looks forward to welcoming more Indian families for wildlife encounters, Indonesian hospitality and conservation-focused experiences.