TalSuccess launches partnership with ROI Institute in India

TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting services (Quint), today announced the launch of a partnership with ROI Institute, Inc. to deliver ROI services in India. ROI Institute is the global leader in measuring and evaluating the investment in people, projects, and programs using the ROI Methodology®.

The official launch, attended by more than 100 Quint customers from India as well as 12 countries, was held virtually as Sunil Mehta, Managing Director, Quint delivered the initial welcome, and Patti Phillips, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of ROI Institute, described the ROI Methodology and its use during the keynote address.

The ROI Methodology is a scalable and systematic approach to program evaluation. Using a process model, five-level framework, and operating standards to capture performance metrics from simple satisfaction scores to the financial impact, the methodology enables users to collect appropriate data to report the performance of a variety of initiatives and program types. The ROI Methodology generates both qualitative and quantitative data. It provides techniques to isolate program effects from other influences - resulting in credible metrics and ROI reports accepted by financial executives and stakeholders.

The ROI Methodology is the most used and implemented evaluation system globally, with over 6,000 organizations using this process. The ROI Methodology provides the capability to evaluate program performance and improve the design of programs for optimal impact. A focused, proven, and practical approach - the process is grounded in conservative standards and is a cost-effective approach to program evaluation.

Through TalSuccess’s stronghold in the Indian market, ROI Institute is proud to expand its business outreach. The partnership between TalSuccess and ROI Institute will help organizations evaluate the success of projects and programs, including measuring the financial return on investment (ROI).

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Africa, Quint Consulting Services, said, “We are proud to partner with ROI Institute which will add value to our customers in India. ROI Institute’s ROI Methodology is world-renowned, and organizations can hugely benefit from its use - by aligning business needs with training. This is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to become more familiar with measuring and evaluating what they do by using ROI Methodology. We can provide training as well as consultancy services on ROI and would be happy to work with corporates in evaluating their investments in people, projects & programs.”

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 06:47 PM IST