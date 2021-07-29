TagZ completes pre-Series A round of Rs 4 cr led by Venture Catalysts, Agility Ventures and Dexter Angels

TagZ Foods, a GenZ snack company, today announced that it has raised an amount of Rs 4 crores in pre-series A funding from Agility Ventures and Dexter Angels. The fresh round of capital will be utilised for launching new product offerings, expanding distribution and production capacity. DTC and consumer brand founders such as Arjun Vaidya (Co-founder CEO of Dr Vaidya’s), Dharamveer Chouhan, Parth Choudhary, Mohanlal Menon and Dhruv Toshniwal also participated in the funding.



TagZ is led by Anish Basu Roy as Co-founder & CEO and Sagar Bhalotia as Co-founder. It received a seed funding of Rs 1.5 crore by a consortium led by 9 Unicorns VC in October 2020.

Prashant Narang, Co-founder of Agility Ventures, said, “We see a tremendous opportunity for growth in TagZ."

The GenZ snack brand will be strengthening its business, both product wise and distribution wise. Soon an affordable range of popped potato chips with 50 percent less fat from the brands stable will be launched. It also plans to launch premium international flavours of popped potato chips, enhance its range of fit bar-snacks and add exciting flavours to its range of international gourmet dips. It will soon be entering internationalmarkets as well, it said in a statement.



Sagar Bhalotia, Co-founder, Tagz Foods, said, “With our core competence to build and market differentiated products which invariably find strong product-market-fit and strong growth opportunities, TagZ is geared to carve its niche market. There are white spaces in the snack market and we are targeting just that.”



