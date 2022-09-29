TAAI’s office bearers elected unopposed; new committee to continue the good work

TAAI – the oldest and largest travel tourism association in India had invited nominations from its members for the post of President, Vice President, Secretary-General, Treasurer, and seven Managing Committee members for the 2022-2024. And, for the first time in the history of TAAI, national office bearers and proposed Managing Committee members have been chosen unopposed for the years 2022 – 2024 as there were no nominations filed to contest elections. The elections were scheduled for September 29 in Mumbai where the team has once again taken over their positions.

Jyoti Mayal, President TAAI, said “we have done our best for the fraternity. We left no stone unturned and represented the travel trade on every front. Our hard work won us many accolades because TAAI’s relentless support to the travel trade and tourism industry has been appreciated at both national and international levels.”

Along with the office bearers, seven managing committee were chosen.