e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTAAI’s office bearers elected unopposed; new committee to continue the good work

TAAI’s office bearers elected unopposed; new committee to continue the good work

The elections were scheduled for September 29 in Mumbai where the team has once again taken over their positions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

TAAI – the oldest and largest travel tourism association in India had invited nominations from its members for the post of President, Vice President, Secretary-General, Treasurer, and seven Managing Committee members for the 2022-2024. And, for the first time in the history of TAAI, national office bearers and proposed Managing Committee members have been chosen unopposed for the years 2022 – 2024 as there were no nominations filed to contest elections. The elections were scheduled for September 29 in Mumbai where the team has once again taken over their positions.

Jyoti Mayal, President TAAI, said “we have done our best for the fraternity. We left no stone unturned and represented the travel trade on every front. Our hard work won us many accolades because TAAI’s relentless support to the travel trade and tourism industry has been appreciated at both national and international levels.”

Along with the office bearers, seven managing committee were chosen.

Read Also
Budget 2022: TAAI seeks 'One India One Tourism' approach to revive pandemic-hit sector
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Why do home seekers prefer Thane? Experts reveal

Why do home seekers prefer Thane? Experts reveal

Bali trip in store for 3 buyers splurging the most during Myntra's Big Fashion Fest

Bali trip in store for 3 buyers splurging the most during Myntra's Big Fashion Fest

Research firm says report on cheap 5G JioPhone priced at Rs 8000 was misinterpreted

Research firm says report on cheap 5G JioPhone priced at Rs 8000 was misinterpreted

Ambani heiress leads Reliance’s sales pitch for the super-rich with its first premium fashion...

Ambani heiress leads Reliance’s sales pitch for the super-rich with its first premium fashion...

CERC extends Rs 12 per unit ceiling in all market segments of power exchanges till Dec 31

CERC extends Rs 12 per unit ceiling in all market segments of power exchanges till Dec 31