T-Hub launches EV entrepreneurial program to fuel India’s ambition of becoming an EV nation

T-Hub, innovation ecosystem, today launched an EV Entrepreneurial Program in partnership with EV Master Class. The curated cohort-based program aims at upskilling and empowering students, working professionals and entrepreneurs to become industry-ready.

This program will enable startups to enhance their products through mentoring and aims to nurture the students and professionals to acquire the necessary skill sets to build and accelerate their careers in the field of the EV industry, according to a statement.

The program is designed, developed, and delivered by EV industry leaders that include leading CEOs and policymakers as the strongest mentor base to unlock the right talent for the industry and boost the EV ecosystem in the country.

Riding on the success of the pilot cohort, T-Hub announced the launch of the new cohort in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Telangana during the Telangana EV Day event. The event was organised to bring together government and industry leaders in the EV segment to talk about the need to reskill and upskill the EV industry.

Ecosystem enablers like TSREDCO, FTCCI, RICH, TSIC, and TASK were also a part of this event. T- Hub Telangana's innovation hub has taken the lead in collaboration with EV Masterclass in launching the first of its initiative.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT, Telangana, addressing the event said, “One of the biggest challenges faced by the EV industries currently is the shortage of the relevant talent pool across the country. Apart from the talent pool, the EV ecosystem also needs more entrepreneurs plunging into this space for the industry to thrive rapidly. Telangana Government has taken a concrete step towards helping the industry by promoting the first such initiative of building an EV Entrepreneurial Program. This initiative aims to nurture and encourage young talent, working professionals and entrepreneurs from across the country to consider EV as a profession to pursue or an enterprise to build.”

The three-month program will start in May 2022 and is open for applications for relevant candidates across India till 30th April 2022, those interested can apply at https://zfrmz.com/dz1fIOHzxMKRfAWhbYQ3.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “We have introduced the EV Entrepreneurial Program to support the advancement of technologies, and business models for a sustainable future. It is tailored to the needs of the Indian automobile industry that is moving towards widespread electrification and will enable the participants to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving EV segment.”

T-Hub has onboarded Rajeev YSR, an IIT Madras alumnus as a chief mentor of the program who has been recently recognized as “40 under 40” India’s young dynamic EV leaders. He has been evangelizing and crusading the EV adoption and has founded the EV Masterclass. Other industry veterans like Sulajja Firodia, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green; Karthikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Charge Zone; and Gopal Krishnan, Automotive Director, Govt of Telangana; Polash Das, Head eMobility, CESL; Venkat Rajaraman, CEO-Cygni; Dave Mullaney, Principal Consultant, Rocky Mountain Institute are also part of the program as mentors along with him to nurture and groom the aspiring entrepreneurs.

Rajeev YSR, Founder and CEO of EV Master Class said, “This initiative will not only enable the participants to learn necessary skills but will also provide an opportunity to build relevant connections that will support them as they grow in the industry. Apart from this, the EV companies can also benefit immensely from EV Masterclass by recruiting trained students and professionals who would be productive from Day 1. We are very happy to announce that some of the students have already secured placements in renowned EV companies and a few participants have already started their entrepreneurial journey in this cohort."

Each segment of the participants will get various opportunities to drive a cleaner transportation future for India. Students by the end of the program will be industry-ready and get a chance to gain internships and placement opportunities. Whereas professionals will be equipped with the required knowledge and skillset to switch to EVs and they can pursue new career opportunities. The program will also provide working professionals with a deep understanding of the EV industry landscape to enable them to start their own ventures and scale, the statement said.

The entrepreneurs through this program will get their ideas validated, receive mentorship, access to market connects, and collaboration opportunities with various ecosystem stakeholders. The participants will also receive access to T-Hub’s growing pool of mentors, and networking opportunities with other startups, corporates, investors, and government entities. The established EV companies can hire skilled talents which will enable reduced attrition and greater productivity in the industry.

The pilot cohort-enabled the students to secure internship opportunities with EV startups and organisations. The startups from the cohort also benefited in terms of technical and strategic advisory which enabled them to accelerate their Technology readiness level (TRLs) from level 2 to level 7. They were provided with market access, sector-specific collaborations and networking opportunities by participating in leading industry forums and exhibitions.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:18 PM IST