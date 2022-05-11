T-Hub, Atal Innovation Mission to nurture 16 startups to fuel India’s sustainability sector

T-Hub today announced it has selected 16 startups for the sustainability cohort of the T-Hub AIC Foundation program to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the sustainability sector.

The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of scaling a sustainable startup through expert-led workshops, specialized mentorship, market access and investor and industry connect.

This is a three-month-long intense hybrid cohort-based program that selected technology startups working in the areas of agricultural sustainability, solid waste and recycling, environmental sustainability, and sustainable lifestyle space.

The startups were selected based on their technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability, team composition, etc.

The sustainability cohort of the program will ensure that the selected startups get customised consultation for product commercialization and market access with the help of global mentors from the sustainability industry.

T-Hub and AIM will also help the startups in getting regulatory compliance testing and certification through their government connects.

The startups will also be provided with access to T-Hub’s network of premium service providers and the technology and research facilities from partners and universities to refine their products and solutions.

The selected startups are Jivoule Biofuels, Autostudio Pvt. Ltd., Eunoia Innovations, Animal ICU, ELAI Agritech, EcoOrbit Solutions Pvt Ltd, Elemantra Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Himalayan Hemp Org, Blueleaves Farms, Sup-Eco App, Onelements, Happily Ever, Ngage, Neerovel Innovations Pvt. Ltd, Period Health Care, and Waste Care.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, "Over the next three months, we will work closely with these inspiring entrepreneurs, presenting them with an extraordinary opportunity to refine their innovations through tailored mentorship, as well as take advantage of T-Hub’s global ecosystem to scale their products and solutions. The strong support of AIM will enable us to continue accelerating innovative businesses across the country and grow a supportive network that can tackle sustainability."

Rajesh Adla, CEO, of AIC T-Hub Foundation said, "Through the AIC Foundation program, we aim to enable startups to scale their solutions that can address the world’s crucial sustainability problems.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:10 PM IST