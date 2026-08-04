Symphony Reports 4.76% Decline In Net Profit To ₹40 Crore In Q1

Symphony Ltd reported a net profit of ₹40 crore in the June quarter. This compares to a net profit of ₹42 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, a decrease of 4.76 per cent.
Total income for the quarter stood at ₹391 crore, up from ₹372 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses were ₹341 crore, an increase from ₹320 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Standalone Results
On a standalone basis, Symphony Limited reported a net profit of ₹28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. In the prior year's quarter, the standalone net profit was ₹37 crore.
Revenue from operations for the standalone entity was ₹241 crore, an increase from ₹229 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were ₹215 crore, up from ₹207 crore year-on-year.
Interim Dividend
The company's board of directors approved the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, on August 4, 2026.
The company announced a first interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, representing 50 per cent of the face value of ₹2. The dividend is payable to shareholders on or before August 31, 2026.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.