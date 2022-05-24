Symega Food Ingredients to invest Rs 100 cr over next 5 years for R&D, manufacturing

Symega Food Ingredients, manufacturer of seasonings, culinary products, flavours, and natural colours, announced their foray into the plant-based protein space, and the launch of a purpose-built manufacturing unit in Kochi.

With a state-of-the-art R&D laboratory and a 150 MT per month capacity line, fitted with the latest machinery specifically for plant-based food manufacturing, Symega is poised to cater to the growing demands of plant-based foods in India and abroad, it said in a statement.

Santhosh Stephen, Managing Director of Symega said, “Plant-based proteins is not limited to only vegan food items, but is fast growing as a logical alternative for healthy food habits and a sustainable lifestyle. Symega is committed to become the platform for this change and make India the hub of plant-based protein revolution in Asia. To that extent, we are committing Rs 100 crores over the next five years to ramp up R&D and manufacturing capabilities”.

A B2B operation, Symega’s plant-based range primarily targets packaged food brand owners (start-ups/incumbents) and food service chains. Symega aims to cater to the growing consumer demand for plant-based meat and milk alternatives with convenient, nutritious formulations that are clean label and allergen-free.

Rethesh Kumar, Business Head, Symega, said, “Having an R&D laboratory and the manufacturing unit in the same facility, coupled with our strong backward integration till the doorstep of a farmer, we have vertically integrated the entire supply chain and have the solution for every pain point between an idea and product launch.”

Manufacturing operations of Symega are based out of its state-of-the-art facilities at the Synthite Taste Park near Kochi. R&D facilities are located at Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karanataka), and Gurgaon (Delhi NCR).

Symega also announced its plan to invest in a greenfield facility to manufacture extruded proteins and double existing capacity by the end of this year. By 2030, Symega aims to make India the manufacturing hub of plant-based proteins for Europe & Asia.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:33 PM IST