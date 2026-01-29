Swiggy’s Q3 Loss Widens To ₹1,065 Crore Despite 54 Per Cent Revenue Growth

Swiggy reports a wider Q3 loss of ₹1,065 crore even as revenue jumps 54% on strong food delivery and quick commerce growth | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: Food delivery and quick commerce company Swiggy on Thursday reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 1,065 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 799 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25).

Despite the higher loss on a year-on-year basis, the company posted strong revenue growth, driven mainly by its food delivery and quick commerce businesses.

Revenue growth remains strong

Swiggy’s revenue from operations rose sharply by 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,148 crore in Q3, up from Rs 3,993 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 11 per cent from Rs 5,561 crore reported in the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26).

Loss narrows sequentially

The net loss, however, narrowed slightly from Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing.

At the operating level, Swiggy reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 782 crore during the quarter, compared with an EBITDA loss of Rs 725 crore in the same period last financial year.

Food delivery business shows steady growth

The company’s core food delivery business continued to show steady growth, with revenue increasing to Rs 2,041 crore from Rs 1,637 crore a year ago.

Gross order value for the segment rose by 20.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to Rs 272 crore, up 1.5 times from last year, as per its regulatory filing.

Instamart expansion and supply chain growth

During the quarter, Instamart added 37 dark stores, taking Swiggy’s total dark store count to 1,136 across 131 cities, with a total operational area of 4.8 million square feet.

The supply chain and distribution business also reported strong growth, with revenue rising to Rs 2,981 crore from Rs 1,693 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Stock performance

In the stock market, Swiggy shares erased all their intra-day gains in the final minutes of Thursday’s trading session ahead of the earnings announcement and ended nearly unchanged at Rs 323.85.

The stock is currently trading about 17 per cent below its IPO price of Rs 390.

