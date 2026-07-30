Swiggy Reports ₹791 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up To ₹7,023 Crore

Mumbai: Swiggy Limited announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹791 crore. This compares to a net loss of ₹800 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹1,197 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,812 crore, an increase from ₹6,383 crore in the previous quarter and ₹4,961 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income for the reporting period reached ₹7,023 crore.

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Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹7,813 crore. This represents a slight increase from ₹7,448 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹6,244 crore in the year-ago period.

Segmental Revenue

Food Delivery contributed ₹2,208 crore to the revenue, while Quick Commerce generated ₹1,232 crore. Supply chain and distribution revenue was ₹3,195 crore for the quarter.

Exceptional Items and EPS

The company reported no exceptional items for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity stood at a loss of ₹2.96 per share.

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Board and Management Changes

Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul and Roger Clark Rabalais resigned as Whole-Time Director and Nominee Director, respectively, with effect from 10 April 2026. Renan De Castro Alves Pinto was appointed as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Nominee Director from 11 April 2026. Additionally, Amitesh Kumar Jha resigned as Chief Executive Officer - Instamart, effective 28 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.