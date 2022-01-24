Swiggy raises $700 mn from Invesco, other investors

Food delivery platform Swiggy stated that it has raised US$700 million (nearly Rs 5,225 crore) in new funding led by investment firm Invesco.

Other new investors in the round include Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund, Kotak, Axis Growth Avenues AIF- I, Sixteenth Street Capital, Ghisallo, Smile Group and Segantii Capital, Swiggy said.

The new fundraise sees increased participation of institutional investors both in India and globally, it added.

''This investment comes when the adoption of food and online grocery is accelerating and the consumer demand for Swiggy's many services continue to grow,'' the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:01 PM IST