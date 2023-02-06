Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors to its Board | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Swiggy on Monday announced it has appointed three independent directors to its Board - Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE; Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery.

They are the first independent directors on Swiggy's board and join current members: A Sriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

"Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Sriharsha Majety.

Mallika Srinivasan said that she is pleased to join the Board as the "company moves forward in pushing boundaries and redefining newer segments."

"I look forward to supporting the Swiggy management team in their quest to build a world-class business that serves millions of customers in their everyday needs," added Sahil Barua.

Customers can access over 200,000 restaurant partners with Swiggy in hundreds of cities. Instamart, a quick-commerce grocery service, is available in more than 25 cities.

