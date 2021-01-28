Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari take charge as State Bank of India's MD

He has also served the bank as Chief Digital Officer - heading the Digital & Transaction Banking vertical. Swaminathan has been instrumental in driving the digital transformation of the bank with YONO SBI. Swaminathan served as the CGM of Hyderabad Circle and also had a stint in SBI's New York office. He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) as well as Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS).

Tewari was serving SBI Card as MD & CEO - managing all facets of SBI’s card business - before he was appointed as MD of SBI. Tewari, who started his career with SBI in 1991 as a Probationary Officer, comes with a rich experience of over three decades in SBI handling several assignments for the bank, across various locations in India and abroad. Before taking over the card business, Tewari was the Country Head of the US Operations of SBI for more than three years, which included its offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

He has also worked at Hong Kong where he oversaw the business development and control of SBI in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, and the neighbouring region. Tewari is an Electrical Engineer and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and has done a Certificate Course in Management from XLRI.