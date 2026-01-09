 SWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers

SWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers

The government-backed SWAMIH Investment Fund, launched in 2019, has fully committed its corpus and is set to complete over 1 lakh homes across 145 projects in 30 cities, benefiting more than 4 lakh people in stalled projects. As of December 2025, 61,000 homes have been delivered. The fund has unlocked ₹37,400 crore, generated 36,000 jobs, and contributed ₹6,900 crore in government revenues.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government-backed SWAMIH Investment Fund is expected to deliver more than one lakh homes across the country, providing much-needed relief to over four lakh people who were stuck in long-delayed housing projects, Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund was launched in November 2019 after approval by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative was created to provide last-mile funding to stalled housing projects, with financial support from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. The fund has now fully committed its entire investible corpus ahead of the end of its investment period on December 5, 2025. With investments spread across more than 145 housing projects in 30 cities, SWAMIH has emerged as the country’s largest residential-focused stress resolution platform.

As of December 15, 2025, around 61,000 homes have already been delivered across 110 projects. This includes over 7,000 houses under rehabilitation and Economically Weaker Sections categories, the ministry said. The steady pace of construction has brought long-awaited relief to thousands of homebuyers who had been waiting for years to get possession of their homes. SWAMIH’s portfolio has been managed with strong governance and close monitoring, leading to 55 full exits and 44 partial exits so far.

Read Also
Kotak Investment Banking Sees 32% Jump In IPOs To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In 2026
article-image

The fund has helped unlock more than Rs 37,400 crore across 127 projects nationwide, covering over 90 million square feet of development area. Nearly 44 per cent of this area falls under low-income and mid-income housing, the ministry added. The revival of stalled housing projects has also created significant economic benefits. The fund has generated over 36,000 jobs, including around 3,500 permanent positions.

FPJ Shorts
LG Electronics Slips Into Operating Loss In Q4 Amid US Tariff Pressure, Weak Display Demand
LG Electronics Slips Into Operating Loss In Q4 Amid US Tariff Pressure, Weak Display Demand
LG Energy Solution Reports Q4 Operating Loss Of $83.8 Million Amid EV Slump
LG Energy Solution Reports Q4 Operating Loss Of $83.8 Million Amid EV Slump
'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti..': Did Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Before IND Vs NZ ODI Series?
'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti..': Did Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Before IND Vs NZ ODI Series?
Old Man Performs 30 Push-Ups For Free Earrings For Wife In Viral Video; Internet Says, 'Manifesting This Love'
Old Man Performs 30 Push-Ups For Free Earrings For Wife In Viral Video; Internet Says, 'Manifesting This Love'

It has contributed more than Rs 6,900 crore in revenues to the Centre and state governments through taxes, stamp duties and other government dues. Construction activity supported by SWAMIH has driven demand for large quantities of cement and steel, while also adding over one lakh trees as green cover.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LG Energy Solution Reports Q4 Operating Loss Of $83.8 Million Amid EV Slump

LG Energy Solution Reports Q4 Operating Loss Of $83.8 Million Amid EV Slump

SoftBank Sells 2.15% Stake In Ola Electric, Reduces Holding To 13.53%

SoftBank Sells 2.15% Stake In Ola Electric, Reduces Holding To 13.53%

SWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers

SWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers

Steel Firms Eye ₹4,000 Crore Via IPOs In 12-18 Months, Boosted By New Safeguard Duty

Steel Firms Eye ₹4,000 Crore Via IPOs In 12-18 Months, Boosted By New Safeguard Duty

India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery

India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery