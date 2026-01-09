SWAMIH Fund To Deliver More Than 1 Lakh Homes, Bringing Relief To 4 Lakh Stuck Homebuyers

File Image |

New Delhi: The government-backed SWAMIH Investment Fund is expected to deliver more than one lakh homes across the country, providing much-needed relief to over four lakh people who were stuck in long-delayed housing projects, Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund was launched in November 2019 after approval by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the approval of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund was launched in November 2019 as a Government-backed initiative to provide last-mile financing to stalled housing… pic.twitter.com/hkdH7QXR7D — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 8, 2026

The initiative was created to provide last-mile funding to stalled housing projects, with financial support from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. The fund has now fully committed its entire investible corpus ahead of the end of its investment period on December 5, 2025. With investments spread across more than 145 housing projects in 30 cities, SWAMIH has emerged as the country’s largest residential-focused stress resolution platform.

As of December 15, 2025, around 61,000 homes have already been delivered across 110 projects. This includes over 7,000 houses under rehabilitation and Economically Weaker Sections categories, the ministry said. The steady pace of construction has brought long-awaited relief to thousands of homebuyers who had been waiting for years to get possession of their homes. SWAMIH’s portfolio has been managed with strong governance and close monitoring, leading to 55 full exits and 44 partial exits so far.

The fund has helped unlock more than Rs 37,400 crore across 127 projects nationwide, covering over 90 million square feet of development area. Nearly 44 per cent of this area falls under low-income and mid-income housing, the ministry added. The revival of stalled housing projects has also created significant economic benefits. The fund has generated over 36,000 jobs, including around 3,500 permanent positions.

It has contributed more than Rs 6,900 crore in revenues to the Centre and state governments through taxes, stamp duties and other government dues. Construction activity supported by SWAMIH has driven demand for large quantities of cement and steel, while also adding over one lakh trees as green cover.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.