Suzuki Motor Gujarat extends plant closure till Apr 14

Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till April 14, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till March 31, 2020.
SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.
