 Suzlon Group Secures Major Wind Power Project With Aditya Birla Group; Shares Zoom Over 4%
Suzlon Group Secures Major Wind Power Project With Aditya Birla Group; Shares Zoom Over 4%

Suzlon Group Secures Major Wind Power Project With Aditya Birla Group; Shares Zoom Over 4%

The order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from their 3 MW product series.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Suzlon Group Secures Major Wind Power Project With Aditya Birla Group; Shares Zoom Over 4% | File Photo

Suzlon Group, one of the India's leading renewable energy solution provider on Wednesday, May 29, through an exchange filing announced that the company has secured a significant new order. The project involves developing a massive 551.25 MW wind power project for the Aditya Birla Group.

Following the announcement, the shares of the company experienced a positive uptick. At 1:44 pm IST, the shares were trading at Rs 46.10, marking an increase of 4.89 per cent.

About the project details

The company through the regulatory filing announced said that the project includes the installation of 175 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower. Each turbine will have a rated capacity of 3.15 MW and will be installed at sites in the Barmer district of Rajasthan and the Bhuj district of Gujarat.

Advanced Turbines

The order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from their 3 MW product series. The larger rated turbines are designed to maximise energy production and efficiency.

As part of the agreement, the project is divided between two sites. In Rajasthan, Suzlon will handle the full scope of the project, including supplying the wind turbines, erecting, and commissioning them and in Gujarat, Suzlon will supply the turbines and provide supervision and commissioning services.

The order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from their 3 MW product series/Representative Image

The order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from their 3 MW product series/Representative Image

Suzlon Energy Profit Down 21% To ₹254 Crore In Q4
Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to partner once again with the Aditya Birla Group for this order. Suzlon admires and shares the value of nation building with the Aditya Birla Group and welcomes this opportunity to power them with sustainable energy."

Jayant Dua, Business Head and Director, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, said, “At Aditya Birla Renewables  Limited,  we  prioritise  partnerships  that  enhance  our  mission  to  power  India  Inc.  with  renewable  energy,  expanding  the  accessibility  of  green  power  throughout  the  country.  Suzlon’s  technological  expertise,  manufacturing  capabilities,  and  comprehensive  project  development  skills will  help  accelerate  our  energy  transition journey and support our net‐zero commitments.”  

Shares Performance

The shares of the company at 1:56 pm IST were trading at Rs 46.10, up by 4.89 per cent.

