Suzlon Energy Shares Jump 7.13% To ₹49.34 High, FIIs Raise Stake To 23.8% In Q4 Buying Boost

Suzlon Energy shares surged by 6%. |

Mumbai: Shares of Suzlon Energy saw sharp buying interest, rising 7.13 percent to trade at Rs 49.13. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 49.34, compared to the previous close of Rs 45.86 on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock opened at Rs 47.00 and remained firm through the session. Strong volumes supported the rally, reflecting increased investor interest.

Suzlon Energy shares surged 7.13 percent to Rs 49.34 intraday as FIIs raised stake to 23.8 percent. |

FIIs Increase Stake

A key trigger behind the rally is rising foreign investor confidence. As per shareholding data on BSE, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in Suzlon during the March quarter.

FII holding rose to 23.8 percent in Q4FY26, up from 22.8 percent in Q3FY26. In terms of shares, FIIs held over 3.27 billion shares, showing steady accumulation.

This increase comes at a time when FIIs have been largely selling Indian equities, making Suzlon’s case more notable.

Mutual Funds Also Add Exposure

Domestic institutional investors also showed positive sentiment. Mutual funds increased their stake slightly to 4.87 percent , compared to 4.82 percent in the previous quarter.

They held over 668 million shares at the end of March, indicating gradual but consistent buying.

Key Stock Metrics

Suzlon currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 67,320 crore. The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 20.90. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 74.30, while the 52-week low is Rs 38.19.

These figures show that while the stock has recovered recently, it still trades below its peak levels.

Outlook For Investors

The rise in institutional ownership is seen as a positive sign for Suzlon Energy. Strong buying by FIIs and mutual funds suggests improving confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

However, investors will closely watch earnings performance, order inflows, and broader market trends to assess the stock’s next move.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.