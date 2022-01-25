SustainKart closes $500k pre-Seed round led by India Accelerator

SustainKart, a Hyderabad-based e-commerce marketplace exclusively for sustainable products, has announced it has raised $500k in its pre-Seed round led by India Accelerator. The round was able to close in a record time and saw the participation of several HNIs, industry experts as part of India Accelerator’s network.

SustainKart offers a wide range of eco-friendly, green and clean products across all lifestyle categories, from fashion to decor, food & nutrition, kids care, pet care, furniture & furnishings to home care, all under one roof. It helps conscious Indians choose products hassle-free. The platform claims it ensures the authenticity of the products and brand by a strong audit process.

Founded by entrepreneurs Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt, the platform was launched in January 2021 and has witnessed massive growth in the last year, according to a press statement. With over 950 brands and 68,000 SKUs, it claims to be the largest e-commerce marketplace in Asia for clean D2C brands and sustainable consumers.

It aims to grow into a house of brands with celebrity co-founders. Bhoomitra, a beauty brand by SustainKart backed by actress Keerthy Suresh was launched a couple of months ago. Kanthi Dutt, Founder, said, “We plan to launch a series of private labels with A-lister celebrity co-founders to have a stronger foothold in the sustainable D2C space. Multiple strategic seed-stage D2C brand acquisitions are planned for this year”.

Shilpa Reddy, Co-Founder, SustainKart said, “Sustainable consumerism is only growing. Thanks to the pandemic, only more people realized the impact of consumer behavior on climate change. However, sustainability is a journey that has caught momentum now, like never before”, says

Mona Singh, Co-Founder, IA, said, “Our decision to invest in SustainKart is consistent with our philosophy to back brands that promote eco-friendly living. Apart from this, we are amazed with how SustainKart is at the forefront of bringing innovative solutions in changing the spending pattern of Indian households for their lifestyle commodities.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:29 PM IST