Sustainable Design & Construction: Pioneering Infrastructure For Non-Profits In India

BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction (BuiltX SDC) is pioneering a new phase in India’s architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. As the nation's first AEC firm exclusively dedicated to partnering with non-profits, BuiltX focuses on creating environmentally conscious and socially impactful projects, particularly in the healthcare and education sectors.

Founded in late 2021 by Abdul Aleem, a Stanford graduate who returned to Bihar during the devastating second wave of COVID-19, BuiltX was born out of a deep-seated necessity. Aleem witnessed firsthand the critical need for robust infrastructure in Bihar, particularly in healthcare. The pandemic exposed glaring deficiencies, and non-profits, despite their tireless efforts, often struggled with inadequate facilities. Local contractors, lacking in expertise and often exceeding budgets and deadlines, compromised the quality of essential infrastructure.

BuiltX aims to fill this gap, offering top-tier construction services at 10% to 25% below market rates. By operating on low margins, the organization enables non-profits to save significant funds, allowing them to redirect resources toward their core operations. This approach ensures that excellent infrastructure becomes a reality for these organizations, enhancing their ability to serve communities effectively.

"BuiltX is more than just a construction organization; it's a movement towards sustainable and equitable infrastructure," said Abdul Aleem, co-founder and CEO of BuiltX. "Our core values of empathy, integrity, and innovation drive every project we undertake. We are dedicated to building a future where every child has access to quality education and every individual can receive world-class healthcare, regardless of their financial background."

BuiltX’s mission to positively impact 100 million lives through construction projects by 2040 exemplifies the ambitious goals that start-ups can set and achieve. The organization empowers non-profits by offering affordable pricing without compromising quality. Transparency and honesty are paramount, fostering collaborations built on trust. Sustainability is a guiding principle, with projects designed to minimize carbon footprints and pursue certifications like LEED and Green Building.

Abdul Aleem, the CEO and co-founder, embodies these values. A gold medalist civil engineer and a Stanford graduate, Aleem co-founded BuiltX to address the underserved non-profit sector's challenges in building high-quality infrastructure. His vision combines technology with deep empathy for underserved communities, emphasizing social impact and sustainability.

Since its inception, BuiltX has crossed significant milestones. The organization has built over 300,000 square feet of infrastructure for non-profits, projects that will directly impact more than 1,000,000 people in the next decade. One of its flagship projects is the largest eye hospital in Eastern India, a 500-bed super specialty eye hospital for Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital in Bihar. This facility, performing over 100,000 free eye surgeries annually, is set to become the largest charitable eye hospital in India by the number of surgeries conducted.

BuiltX offers more than a service; it offers a partnership. Through the Integrated Project Delivery method, BuiltX ensures a streamlined process from start to finish, managing every detail and allowing non-profit partners to focus on their mission and impact. By collaborating with some of the best architects and consultants, BuiltX provides turnkey solutions that encompass planning, architectural design, engineering, and construction.

Looking ahead, BuiltX is doubling down on its mission to positively impact 100 million people by 2040. The organization plans to expand its operations beyond Eastern India to all of North India. By partnering with some of the most respected non-profits, BuiltX aims to build more hospitals, schools and other infrastructure, continuing its journey of creating a lasting social impact through sustainable infrastructure.

BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction is not just building structures; it is building a better future for India, one project at a time.

For more information, visit:

1. https://www.builtxsdc.com/why-builtx

2. https://www.linkedin.com/in/abdul-aleem-civil/

3. https://www.builtxsdc.com/current-projects/akhand-eye-hospital