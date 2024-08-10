Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO, Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer

Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO |

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, passed away at the age of 56 after a courageous two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. The news of her death was shared by her husband, Dennis Troper, in a heartfelt Facebook post on August 10.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time," added her husband Dennis Troper in a facebook post.

She joined Google in its early days and played a pivotal role in shaping the company's direction, including the acquisition of YouTube in 2006. Her leadership as YouTube’s CEO from 2014 until her departure in 2023 transformed the platform into a global phenomenon

The tech world has also taken a moment to honor Susan’s memory. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his condolences in a post on X, previously known as Twitter. In his post, he wrote, "Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan."

(This is a developing story)