Suresh Narayanan to Chair IndIAA Awards

Mumbai: IndIAA Awards has got on board senior advertiser and Nestle India, Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, for the second time.

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced Narayanan as the Chair for IndIAA Awards' jury, which will take place in Mumbai on August 7.

IndIAA Awards Committee, Chairman, Abhishek Karnani, said, “The IndIAA awards are unique on two aspects. We ensure that only hard-working advertisings that have gone through the rigour of a brief and are backed by budgets are placed before the jury.

Secondly, the jury members are all very senior advertisers who judge real advertising everyday. We are delighted that Suresh Narayanan, Chairman, Nestle, has agreed to Chair this senior jury for the second consecutive year.”

The jury members for IndIAA Awards are Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India Pvt Ltd; Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Lodha Group; Raamdeo Agrawal, Founder, Motilal Oswal Group; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Marzin Shroff, MD & CEO, Eureka Forbes;

Vikas Agnihotri, Head, Google India and Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO-Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Group. The IndIAA awards would be presented at a glittering function on August 26 at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Sahar, Mumbai.