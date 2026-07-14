Supreme Court Upholds SEBI Action Against Kotak AMC, Confirms Penalties Over Mutual Fund Regulation Violations

The Supreme Court upheld SEBI's penalties against Kotak AMC, MD Nilesh Shah and other officials for violating mutual fund regulations. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) findings and penalties against Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC), its Managing Director Nilesh Shah and five other senior officials in a case involving violations of mutual fund regulations.

The ruling confirms SEBI's earlier decision that the asset management company and its officials failed to make investment decisions solely in the interest of mutual fund unit holders, as required under regulatory norms.

Court's strong message

While delivering its judgment, the apex court issued a clear message to the asset management industry.

It said, "Mandate first, gains later; SEBI compliance should never falter."

The court stressed that all mutual fund houses must strictly follow the regulatory framework laid down by SEBI and ensure that investor interests remain the top priority in every investment decision.

Penalties remain valid

With the judgment, the Supreme Court has upheld both SEBI's findings and the penalties imposed in the case.

Earlier, SEBI had imposed a total penalty of Rs 1.6 crore on Kotak AMC, Nilesh Shah and five other senior officials for violating mutual fund regulations.

Apart from supporting SEBI's action, the Supreme Court also directed Kotak AMC and Kotak Trustee to pay litigation costs.

The court imposed Rs 30 lakh as litigation costs on Kotak AMC and Rs 20 lakh on Kotak Trustee.

Why the ruling matters?

The judgment reinforces SEBI's authority as the country's capital markets regulator and highlights the importance of strong governance in the mutual fund industry.

It also serves as a reminder that asset management companies must always act in the best interests of investors and comply fully with regulatory requirements.

Market experts believe the ruling could encourage stricter compliance across the mutual fund industry and strengthen investor confidence in India's financial markets.