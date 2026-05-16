Supreme Court Clarifies Scope Of Reopening Tax Assessments Using Provisions Under Sections 147 & 148 Of IT Act

Supreme Court |

New Delhi: In a key ruling on reassessment proceedings under the Income Tax Act, the Supreme Court recently clarified that tax authorities can reopen completed assessments not only in cases involving concealment of income, but also where there is credible material suggesting that taxable income may have 'escaped assessment.'

A Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan delivered the judgment while deciding a dispute linked to the development of a housing project and the tax treatment of revenue earned through an Association of Persons (AOP).

Reason To Believe Required To Initiate Reassessment Proceedings

According to a Live Law report, the Court interpreted the provisions of Sections 147 and 148 of the Income Tax Act, as they stood before later amendments and underlined that the power to reopen assessments is broad in nature. The Bench observed that an Assessing Officer can initiate reassessment proceedings whenever there is 'reason to believe' that income chargeable to tax has escaped assessment, provided such belief is based on tangible material available on record.

The ruling stressed that reopening of assessments is permissible regardless of whether the original return was merely processed under Section 143(1) or scrutinised under Section 143(3). According to the Court, reassessment powers are not limited to instances of deliberate concealment by taxpayers.

Explaining the phrase 'escaped assessment', the Bench said it includes not only income that completely escaped the notice of tax authorities, but also situations where income was under-assessed, taxed at an incorrect lower rate, granted excessive relief, or where higher-than-permissible losses or depreciation allowances were computed.

2 Key Conditions Set Before Reopening An Assessment

According to the report, the Court laid down two key conditions that must be satisfied before reopening an assessment. First, the Assessing Officer must possess a 'reason to believe' that taxable income escaped assessment. Second, the officer must record reasons in writing before issuing a notice under Section 148.

Importantly, the judgment clarified that 'reason to believe' does not mean the tax department must conclusively establish tax evasion at the preliminary stage itself. The Court observed that reassessment proceedings can begin even on the basis of prima facie material indicating possible escapement of income.

What Is The Case About?

The dispute before the Court arose from an agreement involving the respondent company SPPL and an AOP formed for a housing project. Under Clause 7 of the agreement, all sale proceeds from flat buyers were to be collected in the name of the AOP. SPPL was entitled to receive 35 per cent of the gross collections immediately, while the remaining 65 per cent was meant for project expenses and eventual distribution.

The Income Tax Department argued that SPPL’s 35 per cent entitlement was a fixed share of gross revenue and not a share in the actual profits of the AOP. Therefore, it contended, the amount was taxable income in SPPL’s hands. However, both the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and the Bombay High Court had earlier accepted SPPL’s stand that the receipts constituted an exempt 'share of profit' from the AOP.

SPPL’s Declarations Accepted Without Examining True Nature Of Income: SC

Reversing those findings, the Supreme Court held that the payments received by SPPL were linked directly to gross revenue rather than net profits, making them taxable. The Bench noted that during the original assessment, the Revenue had merely accepted SPPL’s declarations without examining the true nature of the income.

Rejecting SPPL’s argument that reassessment amounted to a change of opinion, the Court said such a plea can succeed only if the tax authorities had earlier formed a clear opinion on the issue. In this case, no detailed inquiry had been conducted regarding the nature of income under the AOP agreement, as reported by Live Law.

The Court concluded that the reassessment notices were based on fresh information and therefore legally valid, reaffirming the Revenue’s authority to reopen assessments where new material indicates possible tax liability.