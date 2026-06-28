Supreme Court Backs Homebuyers Rights, Says Compensation Can Be Claimed Even After Taking Flat Possession

Major Relief For Homebuyers | Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has delivered an important judgment in favour of homebuyers facing delays in getting possession of their flats.

The court said a buyer can still seek compensation for delayed possession even after taking possession of the property. This ruling may help many homebuyers involved in similar disputes across India.

Two-Decade Legal Battle

The case involved a Delhi-based homebuyer who became a member of a housing society in January 2003 and paid the full amount for a flat.

He was allotted a flat, and an agreement was signed on February 27, 2004.

However, unhappy with the delay in possession, he filed a complaint before the District Consumer Forum on August 8, 2005, seeking compensation for the delay.

His legal battle has continued for over 20 years.

Earlier Orders Rejected

The case moved through several legal forums over the years.

In 2009, the matter was referred to arbitration. This decision was later upheld by the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2013.

Later, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) dismissed his petition in 2016.

The NCDRC said the buyer was no longer a consumer because he had already taken possession of the flat without protest.

Read Also Thane Builder Held Guilty Of Unfair Trade Practice After 14-Year Delay In Handing Over Flat

Supreme Court’s Key Observation

The Supreme Court disagreed with this reasoning.

It clearly said that a compensation claim for delayed possession relates to the period before possession was handed over.

Therefore, simply accepting possession cannot end a buyer’s right to claim damages for delay.

The court said delayed possession and delivery of possession are separate issues and must be treated differently.

Complaint Revived

The Supreme Court has now revived the homebuyer’s 2005 complaint.

It directed the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dwarka to decide the case within one year.

The judgment is expected to strengthen consumer rights and increase accountability for developers and housing societies.