Supply Chain Labs announces first close of Rs 75 cr of its Fellowship Fund

Supply Chain Labs (SCL), supply-chain focused fund, has announced the first close of its purpose-specific fund, at Rs 75 crore.

This fellowship fund, with the mission of selecting, collaborating and investing in 50 of the most high-potential supply-chain-focused startups would be the sole vehicle through which SCL will be investing in its third cohort onwards. SCL already has 19 companies in their portfolio from its first two cohorts, the company said in a press statement.

The SCL fellowship fund is a stage agnostic fund that will potentially invest up to Rs 7.5 crores in each startup. The 19 companies that are part of Supply chain Labs cohorts have seen >5x value expansion, and over 80 percent of the companies have raised follow-on capital.

Prajakt Raut, Managing Partner, SCL said “SCL is not just a fund. It is a fund plus a platform that helps startups build a stronger foundation for scale.”

Bharat Moossaddee, former CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Innovations in the supply chain can have a transformative impact on the country. I am therefore excited to guide emerging companies in building a robust foundation for scaling up and becoming category-defining leaders. The world needs their solutions.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:50 PM IST