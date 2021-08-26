SuperGaming raises $5.5 mn in Series A funding; to expand team, scale up projects

SuperGaming, game development companies, today announced that it has raised $5.5 million (about Rs 40.8 crore) in Series A funding from Skycatcher, AET Fund (venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures and Monish Darda.

The new corpus will support SuperGaming’s talent expansion to a team of 120 currently to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles. The company is working on a large battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022.

Roby John, CEO and co-founder said, “Our aim is to utilise this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India’s foremost gaming company. We are now expanding our world-class talent pool and accelerating development of new titles.”

SuperGaming previously raised $1.3 million (about Rs 9.36 crore) in its 2019 Seed funding from Dream Incubator, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund and Better Capital.

Speaking on the investment, Sia Kamalie, Founder and Fund Manager of Skycatcher said, “India is easily the most exciting single market for gaming in the next decade and is developing at an extraordinary pace on the ground. The team at SuperGaming is well positioned to capture both India and the global video game market.”

Yuki Kawamura, Partner at AET Fund and Board Member added, “As an early investor, we are thrilled to contribute to this round and remain bullish about the founding teams’ vision especially with the impressive growth of Devil Amongst Us and the first real Battle Royale Built in India."

Headquartered in Singapore with a studio based in Pune, India, SuperGaming has a multi-genre portfolio. It has invested deeply in building its own Internal Game engine for running hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games including the official PAC-MAN game.

Digital forms of communication and entertainment have taken a huge leap forward due to the pandemic, propelling India to become the world’s second largest internet consumer with over 750 million internet users. In the first nine months of 2020, with 7.3 billion installs, India clocked the highest number of game downloads globally, contributing 17 percent market share of the installs worldwide and is predicted to grow at 40 percent CAGR over the next decade, as per app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:52 PM IST