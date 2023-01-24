e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSunteck Realty Oct-Dec pre-sales up 12% on year, collections rise 13%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Sunteck Realty Oct-Dec pre-sales up 12% on year, collections rise 13% | Image: Sunteck Realty (Representative)
Sunteck Realty Ltd declared the company's pre-sales for Oct-Dec rose 12% on year to ₹3.96 bln, via an exchange filing.

For Apr-Dec, pre-sales rose 33% on year to 10.66 bln rupees, the company said in the filing.

The company's collections in Oct-Dec rose 13% on year to 3.04 bln rupees. From April to December, collections totaled 9.20 billion rupees, a 42% increase over the previous year.

Shares of the company were trading 1.1 per cent higher on NSE at ₹372.50 at 09:30 IST.

article-image

