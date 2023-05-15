Sunteck Realty honoured as an 'EDGE Champion' for its Sustainability initiatives | Image: Sunteck Realty (Representative)

Sunteck Realty Limited, the Mumbai-based premium luxury real estate developer has been honoured as an “EDGE Champion” by EDGE-IFC, a member of World Bank Group during a glittering ceremony - Green India Drive-organised by EDGE-IFC at Mumbai, the company announced through an exchange filing. As an EDGE Green Building Champion, Sunteck Realty Ltd is recognized for leading the green building certification and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, conserve natural resources, and create healthier living and working spaces for its tenants.

Sunteck Realty Ltd and IFC are establishing a framework for greater collaboration in pursuit of their shared aspirations to move the construction industry on to a lower-carbon, more resource efficient path. Sunteck Realty Ltd has been felicitated with EDGE Green Building Precertification for its four residential projects and three commercial projects - Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) Vasai; 4th Avenue, Suntec City, Oshiwara District Centre (ODC) Goregaon (W); Sunteck Maxxworld, Sunteck ONEWorld at Naigaon and Sunteck BKC 51,Sunteck Icon and Sunteck Crest, Mumbai by EDGE-IFC for its zealous endeavour towards ensuring that all its projects are designed sustainably as next generation buildings, keeping the environment’s wellbeing at the centre of its mission. Thus, Sunteck’s endeavour to catalyse and has already completed these seven EDGE pre-certifications in the first year of this announcement.

An innovation of IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, EDGE – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies is an online platform, a green building standard and a certification system for more than 150 countries. The certification has the goal of reducing the environmental impact of buildings in three areas: Energy Efficiency, Water efficiency, and Material efficiency. Sunteck Realty’s aim is to achieve greater efficiency in its management of Energy, Water, and Materials for its projects as compared to the baseline buildings with sustainable and green strategies like efficient design of building envelope, energy efficient lighting, low flow water plumbing fixtures, rainwater harvesting and use of recycled and local materials.