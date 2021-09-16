e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:42 PM IST

Sunteck Realty eyes Rs 9,000 cr revenue in 7-8 years from new township project

PTI
Sunteck Realty will develop a luxury integrated residential township in this location under the asset-light JDA (joint development agreement) model with Amar Dye Chem Ltd./Representative image | proptiger

Sunteck Realty will develop a luxury integrated residential township in this location under the asset-light JDA (joint development agreement) model with Amar Dye Chem Ltd./Representative image | proptiger

Advertisement

Sunteck Realty on Thursday said it will develop an integrated township in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expecting a revenue of Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to develop around 50-acre land parcel at Shahad (Kalyan).

The company will develop a luxury integrated residential township in this location under the asset-light JDA (joint development agreement) model with Amar Dye Chem Ltd.

"The project is expected to generate a top line of around Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company," Sunteck said.

The company had added projects worth 18 million square feet since the COVID pandemic.

Sunteck Realty focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal