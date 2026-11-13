Sunil Bharti Mittal Urges India To Control Satellite Internet 'Kill Switch'

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal. | Photo: Twitter

Bharti Airtel Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has urged India to retain control over the shutdown mechanism for satellite communication networks operating within the country, citing national security and technological sovereignty.

As per a report by PTI, Mittal said India should not depend on foreign operators for critical decisions affecting satellite connectivity.

His remarks come as the government considers security requirements for commercial satellite broadband services.

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Mittal emphasised that the ability to restrict or suspend satellite communication services must remain under Indian control.

Commonly called a kill switch, the mechanism allows operators to disable or limit connectivity across specific terminals, regions or entire networks.

Such capabilities can become critical during military conflicts, security emergencies and other sensitive situations.

Mittal argued that India needs domestic safeguards, including secure ground infrastructure, communication monitoring and appropriate routing arrangements.

He also warned against excessive dependence on a single company or country for satellite connectivity.

Highlighting the growing role of space technology in defence, Mittal said drones, guided missiles and cyber operations increasingly depend on satellite-based systems.

He referred to Ukraine's use of satellite communications to illustrate the strategic importance of reliable connectivity.

Mittal highlighted Eutelsat OneWeb's satellite communication capabilities and its involvement in European secure connectivity initiatives.

He said European authorities were investing approximately €14 billion to €15 billion in secure communications infrastructure, drawing greater attention to satellite network resilience.

According to Mittal, OneWeb's services are technically operational in India, with government agencies occasionally using terminals for emergency requirements.

He also cited an instance involving economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, who reportedly carried a satellite terminal during a boat journey to Oman.

However, the broader commercial rollout of satellite broadband in India remains dependent on government security clearances and regulatory conditions.

Mittal maintained that India must establish strong safeguards while encouraging multiple operators to participate in its expanding satellite communications market.