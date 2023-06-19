Sun Pharma Announces Health Canada Approval Of WINLEVI For Topical Treatment Of Acne | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, "Sun Pharma" announced Health Canada’s approval of WINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%), the company today announced through an exchange filing.

WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older, and the newest Health Canada-approved formulation to target the hormonal component of acne for Canadian patients in 40 years.

“Acne is a common condition due to hormonal triggers. However, there has been a gap in topical acne treatments which impact the hormonal cascade of acne for Canadians,” said Dr. Jerry K.L. Tan, dermatology specialist and founder of The Healthy Image Center in Windsor, Ontario.

"Sun Pharma is committed to providing innovative dermatology medicines for Canadians, which fill the gap for necessary treatment options,” said Abhay Gandhi, North America CEO of Sun Pharma.

Instead of a topical approach to acne treatment that focuses on follicular hyperkeratinization, reducing inflammation or exerting antibacterial effects, WINLEVI targets the androgen receptor in the skin to tackle sebum production and inflammation.

WINLEVI will be available in Canada this Fall.