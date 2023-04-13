Sula rewards employees with 19,271 shares as stock option | Wikipedia

Sula Vineyards Limited on Thursday allotted 19,271 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each would be allotted under the Sula Vineyard Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021.

The allotment of shares was approved by the Board of Directors of the company. The shares would rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the company. The exercise price per share is at Rs 170 whereas the premium per share is at Rs 168.

After the allotment of shares the paid-up capital of the country is increased to Rs 16,85,54,138 consisting of 8,42,77,069 shares.

The shares of Sula Vineyards Limited on Thursday at 2:25 pm IST were at Rs 386.30, up by 0.47 per cent.

