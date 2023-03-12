Sula announces resignation of its Chief Financial Officer | Wikipedia

Sula Vineyards Limited, India’s only listed wine producer, with over 50 per cent share in the domestic wine business, on Sunday through an exchange filing announced that it has taken on record the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Bittu Varghese to explore opportunities outside of the company.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Samant, CEO – Sula Vineyards, said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Bittu over the years. I would like to thank him for his immense contribution and for playing a key role in managing finance (including Accounts, Tax, Treasury, Secretarial) of the Company for over 4 years and being instrumental in the success of the Company. He has also played a pivotal role in the recently concluded IPO of the Company.”

He also added, “We wish Bittu all the very best as he explores an exciting opportunity outside of Sula. We are deeply grateful that he will oversee the finalisation of the FY23 accounts, being our first financial year as a listed company. We are immediately kicking off the search for our new CFO and are hopeful that they can be on board in time for a smooth handover from Bittu.”

Varghese will continue to be associated in his current role as the CFO till June 9, 2023. The Company will keep all the stakeholders notified as soon as a replacement for Varghese is identified.